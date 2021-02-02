Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The growing applications of the anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings in consumer goods, buildings and constructions, solar panels, and automotive will be a major driving force for market demand growth. The global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is forecast to reach USD 14.37 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.



Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Anti-Fingerprint Coatings



Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Drivers

The growing demand for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint display screens in various consumer goods, automotive, and machinery will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for solar photovoltaic cells, increasing demand for automotive, and rising investments in the healthcare sector are major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing penetration of mobile phones and smart devices all over the world will boost the global market demand. Moreover, the anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings are also used in disguising aircraft from radar signals. Thus, the growing budget allocation of the governments on defense will also help boost the market growth over the forecast period.



Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market with the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The dominance of the regional market is attributed to the growth in the number of construction projects and the automotive sector. North America is expected to have high demand throughout the forecast period, owing to the high demand for smart devices, automobiles, spectacles, and sunglasses.



Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Vacuum Deposition

Sol Gel

Others



Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Eyewear

Display Screen

Others

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Definition

1.2. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Research Scope

1.3. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Methodology

1.4. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Company Profiles

Continued…