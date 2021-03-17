Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is projected to be worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, and solar panels. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.



The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Anti-Fingerprint Coatings



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Vacuum Deposition

Sol Gel

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Eyewear

Display Screen

Others

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others



Regional Landscape section of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for anti-reflective lens



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for anti-fingerprint coatings for display screens



4.2.2.3. Growing demand for solar photo-voltaic cells



4.2.2.4. Growing investment in healthcare



4.2.2.5. Growth of the automotive industry



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive production



4.2.3.2. Low awareness



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Anti-Reflective Coatings



5.1.2. Anti-Fingerprint Coatings



Chapter 6. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Electron Beam



6.1.2. Vacuum Deposition



6.1.3. Sol Gel



6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



Continue…!



