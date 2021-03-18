Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global anti-reflective coatings market is projected to be worth USD 6,875.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in eyewear, electronic, solar panels, and automotive. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.



The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.



Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

Acrylic resins are a better optical display screen filter, providing better image clarity, 97.0% light transmission, superior glare reduction, and scratch-resistant coating, with lightweight characteristics.

Sputtering is a cleaner deposition process, allowing enhanced film densification and reduction of substrate residual stresses as deposition takes place at a low to mid-temperature range. Further, the rate of deposition and stress is controlled by the application of power and pressure.

The anti-reflective coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 7.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective coatings in the region.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.



Key questions answered by the report

At what rate will the Anti-Reflective Coatings market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What would be the impact on Anti-Reflective Coatings in the Asia Pacific region?

What is the key application of Anti-Reflective Coatings?

What are the future growth strategies adopted by market players?



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Sputtering

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear

Electronic

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others



