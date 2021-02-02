Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The industry for anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is undergoing significant growth due to its increasing use in eyeglasses, appliances, solar power and the automobile industries. Due to growing competition for an anti-reflective lens, growing demand for solar photovoltaic cells, increasing spending in medicine and the development of the automobile industry, amongst many others, are responsible for the development of the market. The global Anti-reflective Coatings Market is projected to be valued at USD 6,875.3 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% according to Emergen Research.



The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.

Market Drivers



The increasing need for anti-reflective coatings in digital equipment is a core driver of consumer requirement. The need for anti-reflective coatings is largely motivated by the increasing popularity of smartphones, which are tested multiple times per day. Such products enhance the brightness of the screen, whether indoors or in daylight. In addition, the increasing market for big ultra-HD televisions is commonly seen in advanced nations and is gathering traction in underdeveloped nations.



Regional Landscape

North America's market domination is due to the increasing number for smart gadgets, eyeglasses & sunglasses and cars. Growing cases of child-to-adult corrective lenses, evolving habits, and growing people's knowledge of technology have a significant customer base for the industry. The demand in the Asia-Pacific region is foreseen to expand at faster rate during the projected time frame, due to a broad growth engine for consumer electronics and a rapid rise in solar panel production. In terms of sales, China is the largest manufacturer and manufacturer of anti-reflective coatings in the country.



Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Sputtering

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear

Electronic

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others



Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.



Acrylic resins are a better optical display screen filter, providing better image clarity, 97.0% light transmission, superior glare reduction, and scratch-resistant coating, with lightweight characteristics.



Sputtering is a cleaner deposition process, allowing enhanced film densification and reduction of substrate residual stresses as deposition takes place at a low to mid-temperature range. Further, the rate of deposition and stress is controlled by the application of power and pressure.

The anti-reflective coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.



