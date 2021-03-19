Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global anti-reflective coatings market is projected to be worth USD 6,875.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in eyewear, electronic, solar panels, and automotive. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.



The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.



Based on the types, the Anti-Reflective Coatings market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Anti-Reflective Coatings Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/151



Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

Acrylic resins are a better optical display screen filter, providing better image clarity, 97.0% light transmission, superior glare reduction, and scratch-resistant coating, with lightweight characteristics.

Sputtering is a cleaner deposition process, allowing enhanced film densification and reduction of substrate residual stresses as deposition takes place at a low to mid-temperature range. Further, the rate of deposition and stress is controlled by the application of power and pressure.

The anti-reflective coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 7.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective coatings in the region.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Anti-Reflective Coatings Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/151



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Anti-Reflective Coatings market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Anti-Reflective Coatings market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Sputtering

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear

Electronic

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/151



Important the study on the Anti-Reflective Coatings market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-reflective-coatings-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Definition

1.2. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Research Scope

1.3. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Methodology

1.4. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…