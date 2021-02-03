New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The global Anti-Slip Additives Market was valued at USD 354.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 501.2 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The Anti-Slip additives are very popular in various industries like construction, ship-building, paints and coatings, and so on. They add texture to the coated surface and reduce slip which in turn prevents a lot of accidents that are very common with tile flooring that is glossy and slippery. Rapid industrialization, increasing number of renovation and remodelling infrastructure projects are providing this market a lot of scope to grow. Even the very basic demand for living spaces across the globe is a driver for the anti-slip additives market. Long-term profitable opportunities are attracting both public and private investments, especially in infrastructure of all kinds. All these factors culminate together to help this market thrive.



East Asia and South Asia are most likely to lead the market in terms of consumption over the forecast period on account of a burgeoning demand. Moreover, the eastern regions of the world also have a cheap supply of labour, which is making the market players rapidly shift their industrial and production base to these regional segments.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Anti-Slip Additives market and profiled in the report are:



BYK Chemie GmbH, Saicos Colour GmbH, PPG Industries, Hempel A/S, Rust-Oleum Corporation, Exterior Performance Coating, Associated Chemicals, Axalta Coatings Ltd., Coo-Var, Vexcon Chemicals



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Aluminium Oxide

Silica

Others

Polymer Grits/Beads

Pulverized Plastic

Crushed Glass



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Construction

Marine Decks

Paints and Coatings

Packaging

Adhesives

Concrete Sealers



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. High demand across marine industry



3.2. Investments in construction sector



3.3. Wide use in paints and coating industry



Chapter 4. Anti-Slip Additives Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Anti-Slip Additives Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Anti-Slip Additives Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Anti-Slip Additives market and its competitive landscape.



