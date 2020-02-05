Anti Slip Coated Paper Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis - 2018– 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Overview



Anti-slip coated paper is an ideal solution for maintaining the stability of goods during transportation. Anti-slip coated paper is made up of recycled paper with a dotted non-slip coating which prevents a product from slipping on pallets. Inclination of pallets during material handling is avoided by anti-slip coated paper. Products made up of a number of materials such as wood, Aluminium, Steel, and other industrial materials require anti-slip coated paper during transit. This is economical and has characteristics which are more suitable for transporting of products. Anti-Slip coated paper reduce maintenance and loading unloading time of products by providing high tensile strength. Anti-slip coated paper ensure optimal utilization of space by enabling storage in pallet system. Anti-slip coated paper reduces damages to products during material handling. This property of anti-slip coated paper helps to transport and store more quantity products at a time.



Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Dynamics



The global anti-slip coated paper is expected to gain traction with the growing need for economical solutions which reduce the cost of banding and strapping. In addition, anti-slip coated paper being hygienic, is widely accepted for use with food products. The global push for sustainable and recyclable solutions is also anticipated to boost sales of products such as anti-slip coated paper.



The global shipping industry has witnessed high growth in the last decade with the growth in trade between countries. The need for protective solutions that could reduce the risk of damage during transit is expected to generate substantial demand for anti-slip coated paper. The global antic-slip coated paper market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the industries such as the food & beverage industry, electronics industry, and chemical industry among others. Furthermore, as global trade becomes more streamlined, the demand for anti-slip coated paper is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period.



Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Geographical Outlook



The anti-slip coated paper market has been divided into seven regions –



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



APEJ is the largest anti-slip coated paper market followed by North America and Western Europe. China and India are witnessing more demand for anti-slip coated paper due to increasing manufacturing and transportation of goods. The government regulations for material handling is playing a vital role in growth of Anti-Slip Coated Paper market. Import and Export of different material between developing regions also facilitate the growth of the global anti-slip coated paper market. Owing to increasing import and export to maintain goods in the warehouse without any loss are very important, which is further expected to boost the growth of the global anti-slip coated paper market. Due to food and beverages industries excessive production and transportation, anti-slip coated paper market can further grow.



Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Segmentation -



On the basis of barrier type, the anti-slip coated paper market segmented into –



-Water & water vapors

-Grease

-Others



On the basis of coated side, the anti-slip coated paper market segmented into –



-Single Side anti-slip coated paper

-Double Side anti-slip coated paper



On the basis of end use industry, the anti-slip coated paper market segmented into –



-Food and Beverages Industry

-Electronics industry

-Tobacco industry

-Chemical industry

-Automotive industry

-Others



Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Key Players



Some of the key players operating in the global anti-slip coated paper market are -



-CGP Inc.

-Dura-Fibre

-LLC

-Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

-Specialty Coating & Laminating LLC

-W Bosch GmbH & Co. KG Papier-Und Folienwerke

-Continental Paper & Plastics Corp.

-Delta Paper Mills Limited

-Falcon Packaging & Converting Ltd.

-PAL-Cut A/S

-Schill + Seilacher GmbH

-ASPI Technologies

-Opprocon Inc

-Endupak SAS

-KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

-International Paper. Co.

-Crown Paper Converting Inc