Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size : Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Future Demands, Top Key Players and Forecast

The report "Anti-Slip Coating Market by Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyaspartic & Acrylic), Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), End-use Industry, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023", The anti-slip coating market size is estimated at USD 105 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 161 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023. The growing construction industry and increase in maritime activities are expected to drive the anti-slip coating market.



"Anti-slip coatings market to witness higher CAGR in construction flooring end-use industry during the forecast period."

The two key end users of anti-slip coating are construction flooring and marine deck. Construction flooring is the dominant end user of anti-slip coatings, globally. They use these coatings to avoid any accident caused due to slipping, tripping, or falling. The demand for anti-slip coatings from the end-use industries such as commercial, residential, and industrial construction is expected to drive the growth of the construction flooring segment.



"Epoxy resin segment to witness the highest growth in overall anti-slip coatings market during forecast period."

Epoxy resin is widely used as protective and performance coatings due to their properties such as good adhesion, flexibility, solvent resistance, hardness, and wear and tear strength. It is a predominantly thermosetting resin, which becomes irreversibly hard after curing. In industrial flooring, epoxy resins are preferred as they provide a hard and strong surface to walk. They are used in industries where accidents due to slips are more likely to happen. The growth of the epoxy-based anti-slip coatings market depends on the overall protective and performance coatings market. Traditionally, epoxy coatings have been applied as solvent-borne systems. However, due to increasing environmental concerns, water-borne coatings are increasingly preferred.



"APAC to hold the largest market for anti-slip coatings during the forecast period."

APAC is one of the most promising markets for anti-slip coatings, both in terms of production and consumption. The availability of raw materials along with significant domestic demand make it the most attractive market, globally. The region has the two most populous countries in the world China and India, which together account for more than 35% of the global population. The growing building & construction and industrial sectors are expected to increase the demand for anti-slip coatings in the region.



The leading players in the anti-slip coatings market are 3M (US), PPG Industries (US), Axalta Coating Systems (US), Hempel A/S (Europe), RPM International (Mexico), Sherwin Williams (US), Amsteps Products (England), Randolph Products (UK), No Skidding Products (US), North Central Electric (US), Paramelt RMC B.V (Netherlands), Safemate Anti-slip Pvt. Ltd. (Germany), Skidproof Ltd. (UK), Industrial Applications Inc. (UK), Halosurfaces International Ltd. (New Zealand), Wooster Products (US), Anti-slip Anywhere (US), Tesoplas (England), American Safety Technologies (US), and Diamond Safety Concepts (Japan).