Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market is fragmented into devices to prevent the disorders related to snoring and surgical methods to cure the patients who are affected by OSA.



Increasing number of people suffering from snoring due to age issues and obesity are the factors driving the growth of this market. User-friendly, cost-effective and perfect accuracy of anti-snoring devices and even growing awareness about the ill-effects of snoring and OSA are steering this market's growth. The high cost of custom made oral appliance is a factor restraining the growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.



The forecast estimation states the global Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery market is expected to dominate the economic sphere of the world with significant growth in the coming years. The growth is boosted by a change in demand patterns, rapidly developing infrastructure, technological advancements, and product advancements. The current and emerging trends are expected to shape up the industry and help in gaining a strong foothold in the global market to contribute to the revenue generation.



The Global Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery market is further analyzed on the basis of key companies operating in the business sphere and major geographical regions where the market has a substantial size and growth rate.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



AccuMED Corporation, Apnea Sciences Corporation, Airway Management Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline PLC, GE Healthcare, ImThera Medical, Inc., Innovative Health Technologies Limited, Meditas Ltd., Medtronic plc, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Inc., Sleeping Well LLC, Somnomed Limited, Recent Developments, Theravent, Inc., The Pure Sleep company, Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh and Whole You, Inc.



For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market on the basis of device type, surgical procedures, distribution channel, end user and the regional outlook:



Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Oral Application

Mandibular Advancement Device

Tongue Stabilizing Devices,

Nasal Devices

External Nasal Dilators (Nasal Strips)

Other Nasal Devices (Nasal Stents, Nasal Clips, and Septal Stimulators)

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Position Control Devices

Chin Straps

Tongue-Stabilizing Devices (TSDs)

EPAP Therapy Devices



Surgical Procedure (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty Surgery

Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy Surgery

Maxillo-mandibular and Genioglossus Advancement Surgery

Radiofrequency Ablation Surgery

Pillar Procedure with Palatal Implants Surgery

Laser-Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty

Injection Snoreplasty/Sclerotherapy

Other Anti-Snoring Surgical Procedures



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Retail

Direct Sales



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Community Healthcare

Sleep Clinics

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Surgical entres

Others



The report covers extensive analysis of market segments that are anticipated to lead by the end of the forecast period (2020-2027). The report puts a special emphasis on the upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, industrial chain analysis, technological and product advancements, and production and manufacturing capacities of the Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery market. Moreover, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the core segments of the market by analysis of the applications, types, consumption patterns, market drivers and restraints, and challenges to be faced in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia Pacific due to high awareness and access to modern healthcare infrastructure, huge advertising of technology and rise in consumption levels.

The market for Retail segment has dominated the market in 2018 and even is considered to have the fastest growing CAGR.

Europe is the second largest region with a share of 27.1% due to the high cases of sleep disorders and high acceptance and usage of treatment instruments.

Positive Airway Pressure Devices is accounted to be the second leading segment which holds a market share of 18.3% due to increased incidences of sleep apnea and technological progression in this segment.

Hospitals segment has dominated the market in 2018 and will continue to do the same in the forecasted years.

North America is expected to account for the 48.8% of the global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market owing to the existence of huge pool of patients and increasing rate of obesity.



