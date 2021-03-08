New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market was valued at USD 883.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2077.5 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.1%.



Increasing number of people suffering from snoring due to age issues and obesity are the factors driving the growth of this market. User-friendly, cost-effective and perfect accuracy of anti-snoring devices and even growing awareness about the ill-effects of snoring and OSA are steering this market's growth. The high cost of custom made oral appliance is a factor restraining the growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Apnea Sciences Corporation, Airway Management Inc., Glaxosmithkline, PLC, Meditas Ltd, Sleeping Well LLC, Somnomed Limited, The Pure Sleep Company, Theravent, Inc. and Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh.



The Global Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery market is further analyzed on the basis of key companies operating in the business sphere and major geographical regions where the market has a substantial size and growth rate.



For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market on the basis of device type, surgical procedures, distribution channel, end user and the regional outlook:



Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Oral Application

Mandibular Advancement Device

Tongue Stabilizing Devices,

Nasal Devices

External Nasal Dilators (Nasal Strips)

Other Nasal Devices (Nasal Stents, Nasal Clips, and Septal Stimulators)



Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Position Control Devices

Chin Straps

Tongue-Stabilizing Devices (TSDs)

EPAP Therapy Devices



Surgical Procedure (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty Surgery

Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy Surgery

Maxillo-mandibular and Genioglossus Advancement Surgery

Radiofrequency Ablation Surgery

Pillar Procedure with Palatal Implants Surgery

Laser-Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty

Injection Snoreplasty/Sclerotherapy

Other Anti-Snoring Surgical Procedures



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Retail

Direct Sales



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Community Healthcare

Sleep Clinics

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Surgical entres

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia Pacific due to high awareness and access to modern healthcare infrastructure, huge advertising of technology and rise in consumption levels.



The market for Retail segment has dominated the market in 2018 and even is considered to have the fastest growing CAGR.



Europe is the second largest region with a share of 27.1% due to the high cases of sleep disorders and high acceptance and usage of treatment instruments.



Positive Airway Pressure Devices is accounted to be the second leading segment which holds a market share of 18.3% due to increased incidences of sleep apnea and technological progression in this segment.



Hospitals segment has dominated the market in 2018 and will continue to do the same in the forecasted years.



North America is expected to account for the 48.8% of the global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market owing to the existence of huge pool of patients and increasing rate of obesity.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growing number of chronic diseases

3.2. Growing awareness among patients and physicians

3.3. Advance R&D facilities and new product developments by companies



Chapter 4. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



Continue…



