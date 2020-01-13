Anti-Static Shoes to Touch over US$ 900 Mn by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Los Angeles, January 13, 2020 -QY Research has added a new report titled, "Global Anti-Static Shoes Market 2019 Share, Size, Forecast 2025" to the consumer goods archive of market research studies. The report throws light on the key factors impacting the growth of the market. According to the report, the market size of Anti-Static Shoes is anticipated to reach above US$ 900 Mn by the end of 2025 and in 2018, the market size was greater than US$ 800 Mn. The Anti-Static Shoes market is projected to exhibit an inactive CAGR of 1.8% between 2019 and 2025.



Key Drivers of Global Anti-Static Shoes Market



? Growing need for workers' safety in volatile and electric environment



? Rapid growth of the electronics industry



? Benefits such as electrical and shock resistance to induce demand for Anti-Static Shoes



? Widespread application across laboratories, hospitals, high-tech manufacturing, utility plants, and car manufacturing



PVC Anti-Static Shoes to gain traction: The authors of the report have segregated the global Anti-Static Shoes market based on type as PU/TPU, PVC, rubber, and others. PVC Anti-Static Shoes may witness significant demand on the back of their excellent resistance against chemical, corrosion, and fire. Key applications of Anti-Static Shoes include electronics factory, food factory, laboratory, and others. Application of Anti-Static Shoes is widely used in the electronics factory owing to growing need to protect workers and employees from electrostatic discharges in the sector.



Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Lucrative Region: Experts predict that Asia Pacific may create rewarding opportunities for the manufacturers of Anti-Static Shoes. This is attributed to significant growth of the electronics industry in countries such as China and Japan. Growing manufacturing sector to create robust demand for Anti-Static Shoes in this region. North America is also likely to show significant growth on the back of surge in the demand for Anti-Static Shoes in the US.



R&D Investment to Become Prominent: Company profiles of the key manufacturers of Anti-Static Shoes including Abeba comprising Aimont, Jallatte, AIRTOX Industries, Keen Footwear, Honeywell, ARTRA, COFRA, Schuh Weeger, Giasco, Gaston MILLE, and LEMAITRE SECURITE has been mapped in the report. Following are some of the key strategic movements considered by the manufacturers to maintain market hold:



? Heavy investment in research and development to develop products with enhanced quality



? Mergers & acquisitions and novel product launches to expand their business reach



?Technological advancements in product manufacturing



