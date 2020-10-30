Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Anti-Thyroid Drugs investments from 2020 to 2022.



The global anti-thyroid drugs market was valued at about $2.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.79 billion at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2022.



Top Leading Companies of Global Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market are Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., AbbVie, Inc. and others.



The North American market is the largest market for Anti-Thyroid Drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The anti-thyroid drugs market consists of sales of anti-thyroid drugs and related services which are used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is caused by over production of thyroid hormones in children, adults and pregnant women. Anti-thyroid class of drugs are also called ethionamides which block the formation of thyroid hormone from over active thyroid gland.



Associations for thyroid care are launching initiatives to spread more awareness about thyroid disorders, update on the recent treatment methods and other summaries regarding various research on thyroid disorders. In the USA, nearly 60% of population suffering from hyperthyroidism are unaware and remain undiagnosed. To curb these issues, associations including American Thyroid Association (ATA) are making an impact by educating people about thyroid disorders. Similarly, the Thyroid foundation of Canada has also initiated awareness to awaken public interest and awareness about thyroid diseases including hyperthyroidism. Other associations that are launching initiatives and awareness programs include American Academy of Otolaryngology, British Thyroid Foundation among others.



Markets Covered:



1) By Drug Type: Thionamides (Inhibition of hormone synthesis), Iodides (Inhibition of hormone release)



2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Others



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Anti-Thyroid Drugs in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Anti-Thyroid Drugs market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Anti-Thyroid Drugs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



