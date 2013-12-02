Anti-Tumor Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Tumor is also termed as neoplasm and it is caused by an abnormal proliferation of tissues. This abnormal proliferation can be due to genetic mutations. Tumors can be subcategorized as benign and malignant. Benign is not destructive however, possess a potential to turn into a malignant tumor... It has been observed that cancer is second leading cause of deaths in Europe and North America. To treat these tumor growth, anti tumor drugs are considered as of one of the key therapy which has been accepted worldwide.



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Various drugs are used to treat tumors which includes citomycin D, daunorubicin, doxorubicin, bleomycin, epirubicin, mitoxantrone , idarucicin and mitomycin. In addition, various drugs which are alkaloids are also used for the same such as etoposide, irinotecan and docetaxel. The other alkaloids includes topotecan, paclitaxel, vinorelbine, vincristine, vinblastine, bendamustine, streptozocin, temozolomide, chlorambucil, dacarbazine, ifosfamide, busulfan, cyclophosphamide , procarbazine, melphalan and carmustine. All these drugs help in preventing the growth of tumor cells by controlling the level of hormones for these cells.



The incidence of cancer patients has increased significantly which has led to the growth of anti-tumor drugs market. It has been reported by the WHO that global cancer incidence would reach 15 million by 2025 and thus expected to boost the demand of anti-tumor and anti-cancer drugs. In addition, numerous deaths across the globe due to cancer have drawn the concern of Governments and NGOs of various nations towards the development of drugs market growth. Government funding for R&D on these drugs has would also augment the growth of this market owing to rise in demand for number of drugs. Despite all these advantages, various factors such as nausea, vomiting, weakness, hair loss, dermatological side effects and allergies may hamper the growth of this market. Some of the major players in anti-tumor drugs market include Isis pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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