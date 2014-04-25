Antibacterial Drugs Market Expected to Reach USD 45.09 Billion Globally in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Antibacterial Drugs Market (By Class- Aminoglycosides, Lactams, Tetracyclines, Sulfonamides, Quinolones/Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides and Phenicols, and Pipeline Analysis) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global antibacterial drugs market was valued at USD 43.55billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of0.3% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 45.09billion in 2019.



Browse Global Antibacterial Drugs Market Report with Full TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antibacterial-drugs-market.html



An antibacterial drug has been utilized by humans since the discovery of the first antibiotic penicillin in 1928 and has grown into a multi-billion dollar market since. These drugs treat infectious diseases caused by gram positive, gram negative, aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, which cannot be treated by any other method unlike other diseases, where substitute methodologies are available.This property has made antibacterial drugs an indispensable part of human healthcare.



Antibacterial drugs are classified into seven major classes, namely, aminoglycosides, Lactams, tetracyclines, sulfonamides, quinolones, macrolides and phenicols. The ?-lactams class was the largest segment of the global antibacterial drugs market in 2012,with 57% share.Quinolones was identified as the second largest class, which held a share of 16.6% of the global antibacterial drugs market in 2012 and is expected to report a negative CAGR during the forecast period. This decline in revenue will be primarily witnessed due to sales erosion from patent expiries, evolution of resistant strains of bacteria and rising concerns regarding tendon ruptures and tendon damage from fluoroquinolones therapy.However, the demand for macrolides and quinolones/fluoroquinolones classes will remain high during the forecast period, due to their usage in treating a large number of infections coupled with expected launch of pipeline drugs in these classes during the forecast period.



Factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising demand for effective as well as affordable antibacterial drugs especially from emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are the major growth drivers for the antibacterial drugs market. Globally, rise in elderly population is also being considered as one of the major growth factors as it will indirectly increase the demand for various antibacterial drugs. The demand for antibacterial drugs will continue to rise regardless of presence of a wide range of antibacterial drugs. This is mainly due to increased prevalenceof resistant species which demand development of innovative molecules.



In 2012, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the revenue generated by the global antibacterial drugs market. This region is also set to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2013 to 2019. This is becausethe region accounts for the largest infected population in the world, by a variety of bacterial infections like pneumonia, tuberculosis, tetanus and others. Other factors includeincreasing multi-drug resistant bacterial strains, increasing availability of generic drugs and increasing purchasing power of the people of this region. India, one of the key markets in the Asia-Pacific region, isfamous for being the largest generic drug manufacturing nation. North America held the second largest revenue share, followed by Europe in the antibacterial drugs market in 2012.



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At present, certain novel compounds are under investigation in both preclinical and clinical settings for the treatment of newly evolving drug-resistant bacterial species.Some of the major candidates such as Dalvance (Durata Therapeutics), tedizolidand surotomycin(Cubist Pharmaceuticals), and others are currently in phase III clinical trials. These drugs promise to provide improved efficacy, shorter onset of action and fewer side effects as compared to the currently available antibacterial drugs. Hence, expected launch of these drugs during the forecast period is anticipated to have a profound impact on the growth of the overall antibacterial drugs market.



AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Forest Laboratories, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi are the major players operating in the global antibacterial drugs market. With very few patented products currently available in this market, the market is currently dominated by generic manufacturers to a great extent. With respect to the key revenue generating drugs (branded and generic) of this market, Pfizer, Inc. accounted for the largest market share in 2012, followed by Merck & Co., Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc.



Browse Global Antibacterial Drugs Market Report with Full TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antibacterial-drugs-market.html