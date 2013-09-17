Antibacterial Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- An antibacterial agent is a compound or a substance that fights bacterial infections by either killing or inhibiting the growth of bacteria. Antibacterial agents are commonly classified based on their mode of action, spectrum of activity and chemical structure. They are also classified as bactericidal and bacteriostatic agents by the biological effect they possess on microorganisms. Such agents are administered in the body by oral, intravenous or topical route. Chemically, antibacterial agents are derived from various natural compounds modified through semi-synthetic or chemical synthesis procedures.



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The global antibacterial drugs market is categorized on the basis of the following drug classes:



Aminoglycosides

Carbapenems

Cephalosporins

Glycopeptide

Penicillin

Fluroquinolines

Macrolides

Other agents



Currently, North America dominates the global antibacterial drugs market and is followed by Europe due to growing elderly population and rapid development and acceptance of new therapies overcoming bacterial resistance. Emerging economies of Asia, Middle East and Latin America are also expected to show rapid growth in the use of antibacterial drugs.



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The major factors driving the growth of antibacterial drugs market include growing demand for uptake of new drugs such as Glycopeptides and Carbapenems and low susceptibility of these drugs to bacterial resistance. Other factors expected to drive the global antibacterials market include rising need for such drugs to treat bacterial infections, new drug discovery and product innovations and higher investment in research and development to control the antibiotic resistance problem. However, factors such as patent challenges and expiries, generic competition and antibiotic resistance may pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Some of the key players in this industry are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taisho Toyama Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Elan Corporation PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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