Antibacterial Glass Market Is Expected to Reach USD 183.3 Million in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Antibacterial Glass Market for Hospitals, Food and Beverage, Military and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the market was valued at USD 120.0 million in 2011, and is expected to reach USD 183.3 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2012 to 2018.



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Growing number of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections is expected to fuel the industry over the forecast period. Antibacterial glass provides an effective architectural solution to combat the problem of antibiotics-resistant bacteria such as MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus). Increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings, especially in the healthcare sector, is also expected to drive the industry in the coming years. Using antibacterial glass on touchscreen displays of mobile phones, tablets, and phablets in order to prevent contraction of infection from germ-laden screens is estimated to serve as an attractive market opportunity. Low awareness of the benefits of antibacterial glass among consumers, and need for adherence to stringent environmental regulations during production are key restraining factors.



Silver was the most widely used active ingredient for antibacterial glass production, and accounted for 92% of the overall demand in 2012. In terms of application, hospitals are expected to remain the largest and fastest growing end-use industry for antibacterial glass, with an estimated CAGR of 6.8% from 2012 to 2018. Other key market applications include food and beverage packaging along with military and household applications.



Europe dominated the global demand, and the market in this region was valued at USD 58.7 million in 2012, on account of the presence of AGC Glass Europe. In comparison, key countries in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) have low awareness levels regarding this product; therefore, these regions are expected to grow slower than the global average.



The market was highly consolidated, and the top three players accounted for over 60% of the overall demand in 2012. Key participants include AGC Glass Europe, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, and BÜFA Glas GmbH & Co. KG among others.



The report analyzes the global antibacterial glass market in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2012 to 2018. The market has been segmented as follows:



Antibacterial Glass Market: Active Ingredients Analysis

- Silver

- Others (Copper, zinc, titanium, etc.)



Antibacterial Glass Market: Application Analysis

- Hospitals

- Food and beverage

- Military equipments

- Household

- Others (Hotels, decorative glass, etc.)



Antibacterial Glass Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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