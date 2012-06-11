Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Pharmaceuticals Industry.



ReportReserve, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest report, “Antibacterials Market to 2017 - Innovative Anti-Infectives that Target MDR Gram-Negative Pathogens Offer Significant Revenue Potential”, which provides key data, information and analysis for the global antibacterials market (covering tuberculosis, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, atypical bronchitis, tonsillitis, sinusitis and otitis media in the US, the top five countries in Europe and Japan).



This report offers a comprehensive insight into antibacterial market based on the seven indications covered. It provides a disease overview for each indication, market forecasting, drivers and barriers, key marketed products, pipeline information and deals information for each disease in the top seven markets, as well as profiles for the main companies operating in the market.



The report is based on proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by ReportReserve’s team of industry experts to provide a comprehensive view of the antibacterials market.



The market is large and established, but still seeing good growth despite this due to the increasing problem of nosocomial infection and the increasing incidence of some bacterial diseases in the developed world. Despite several patent expiries, including of Levaquin, one of the highest selling antibacterials, growth will continue over the forecast period. Antibacterial stewardship programs for general practitioners and hospitals, aimed at countering the development of resistance in bacteria, will not significantly slow revenues in the forecast period.



While the development of new antibacterials is not currently a hugely dynamic area, targeting multi-drug resistant TB and other indications will require innovative solutions in the future.



The antibacterials market is expected to reach $12.7 billion in 2017, growing from $11.3 billion in 2010 at a CAGR of 1.7%. The market is well served currently and patent expiries are slowing the overall growth. However, despite this saturation, hospital-acquired infections are providing an impetus to development.



Scope



- Overview of the global market for antibacterials.

- Breakdown of the market by region.

- Market analysis for each indication – including disease overviews, market forecasting, annual cost of therapy, treatment usage patterns, key marketed products and drivers and barriers.

- Comprehensive pipeline analysis by indications across all phases of development.

- Company profiles including SWOT analysis for major companies operating in the market.

- Key deals in the antibacterials space.



Reasons to buy



- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the antibacterials market.

- Identify the opportunities and challenges that exist within the antibacterials market.

- Build effective strategies to launch pipeline products.

- Identify the opportunities for collaboration with the participants in the antibacterials market."



