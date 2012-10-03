Antibiotic Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- An antibiotic is a compound or a substance that fights bacterial infections and kills or slow down their growth. The antibiotic market is witnessing high growth due new product innovations and higher investment in R & D activity. Moreover, the other regulatory concerns to control the antibiotic resistance problem are also expected to drive the antibiotics market.



The demand for antibiotics is expected to reach USD 44.68 billion by 2016. Since, 2005 this market is seen to grow at an annual rate of 6.6% until 2011. There are many companies manufacturing antibiotic these days and there are many other antibiotics present in the market such as aminoglycoside antibiotics and it covers about 79% of the global demand. Moreover, the other antibiotics such as penicillin has 8%, tetracyclines 4%, erythromycin 7%, streptomycin 1% and chloramnphenicol has 1 % market share in the global antibiotic market.



There are two factors that would play an important role in the growth of the antibiotic market in the near future, i.e., generic competition and antibiotic resistance. The antibacterial drugs market is expected to witness restricted growth as the patent of the major players will expire. This is the reason they are engaged in the development of anti-MRSA treatment. Thus, new drugs are also expected to emerge in the market as a result of this. Secondly, antiobiotic resistance is one of the major factors diminishing the popularity of these drugs and reducing its demand continuously. The major geographies covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.



Some of the major players in this market are Bayer HealthCare AG, Roche,Astellas Pharma, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Abbott Laboratories, MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., LG Life Sciences Limited, Inc, Novartis AG, Pliva d.d., Sanofi-Aventis SA, and Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



