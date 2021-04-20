New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The Antibiotics Market is estimated to reach USD 69.04 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years. Additionally, advancements in antibiotics drugs and therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant and microbial infections can develop the treatment landscape are other factors that drive the growth during the forecasted period. A special designation from the regulatory authority to various potential pharmaceuticals companies is one of the drivers which are expected to fuel the market growth. An increase in the number of patients suffering from infectious diseases and advancement in diagnostics devices are key factors that propel the growth of this market.



Key participants include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., AstraZeneca plc, The Menarini Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer HealthCare AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi



Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the antibiotics market in the coming years owing to high prevalence cases of infectious disease, a larger population base, and less stringent regulations for antibiotics drugs. North America is expected to see lucrative growth opportunities in the near future. Factors influencing the market growth are the rising prevalence of infectious diseases in the region. Europe is estimated to see substantial growth owing to the focus of several major market players to expand their presence in this region.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Antibiotics Market on the basis of Type, End user, Product, Administration mode and region:



By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



· RNA Synthesis Inhibitors



· DNA Synthesis Inhibitors



· Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors



· Protein Synthesis Inhibitors



· Mycolic Acid Inhibitors



By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



· Retail pharmacies



· Online pharmacies



· Hospital pharmacies



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



· Carbapenems



· Penicillin



· Fluoroquinolones



· Macrolides



· Others



Administration mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



· Oral



· Topical



· Sublingual



· Inhalation



· Others



Regional Analysis of the Antibiotics Market:



The global Antibiotics market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Antibiotics market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the key factors driving the global Antibiotics market?



Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?



Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?



What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Antibiotics market?



What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Antibiotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Antibiotics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidences of infectious diseases

4.2.2.2. Substantial investments by biotech companies in research and development

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High R&D cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



