Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Opportunity Analysis market report to its offering

Ever since the first attempt in the 1980s to use antibody based drugs as therapeutic agents, the application and use of monoclonal antibody-drug conjugates has evolved in several ways. The major advantage of using Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) is that it brings together the best characteristics of both antibodies and the cytotoxic potential of chemotherapy. This offers significant opportunity for the future in terms of targeted accumulation of drug in the tumor cell or tissue.



The Antibody Drug Conjugates has evolved into a special therapeutic class of drugs which can now save patients who suffer from those diseases for which there was no adequate treatment previously. However, one of the major challenges is that the treatment with antibody drugs is highly expensive. From a medical economic perspective, it is most likely that the cost versus value ratio would weigh very high in the future. In order to improve this, it is important that the reliable efficiency of the drugs be proved. Hence, the current market is witnessing an increasing number of pharma companies increasingly focusing their efforts into this field.



With the approvals of brentuximab vedotin(Adcetris) and ado-trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla), and more than 100 ADCs in the clinical trial pipeline, the market for this therapeutic class is expected to grow significantly in the future years. It is most likely that the global ADC market would grow at a CAGR of more than 40% to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2020. The other major drivers of the ADC market include the technological advances made in the linker technology and patent fencing. Also, with the entry of large number of companies into this segment, it is likely that competition levels would increase significantly, which would in turn lead to high demand and market value in the years to come.



The Antibody Drug Conjugates market will definitely witness an increase in the partnership and collaborative agreements to develop these drugs. It has been observed that the process of drug development is highly correlated to basic research in Biology and Medicine. Specifically, the details about target molecules and their functions along with their involvement in pathology generally stem from basic research which is conducted in universities and public research institutes. The recent years have thus witnessed a growing relationship between the pharma companies and the academic institutions. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies across the globe have been reducing the size of their departments for basic research. Instead they have started to depend heavily on venture companies and universities, which act as the major source of knowledge.



Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Opportunity Analysis Report Highlights:



Global ADC Market Insight

ADC Patent Analysis

Orphan Status & ADC

Favorable Market Drivers & Key Issues to be Discussed

ADC Clinical Trial Insight by Phase & Target Indications

ADC Profiles in Report: 201

Majority of ADC in Preclinical Phase: 83

Marketed ADC Clinical Profiles



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