Antibody-Drug Conjugates 2014 - Business, Technology & Pipeline

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The report entitled "Antibody-Drug Conjugates 2014 – A Business, Technology & Pipeline Analysis" published in January 2014 is based on the evaluation of more than 90 companies. The report analyzes established and new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies, business activities and opportunities and assesses more than 100 ADC development and research programs.



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The commercial value of ADC technologies, ADC products and ADC product candidates is described and valued by means of sales, product prices, company market capitalization, initial public offerings, venture capital and private equity financing, infrastructure investments and financial deal terms. Business deal activities in form of acquisitions, licensing and collaboration agreements and joint ventures between pharma, biotech and the service industry serve to identify those technologies of interest for stakeholders in the ADC industry.



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The report was built from the bottom-up by first elaborating Company Profiles from information retrieved from La Merie‘ proprietary antibody-drug conjugate database, scientific literature and abstracts, company press releases, company presentations, financial disclosures, clinical trials databases and company websites. A structured analysis was performed for the ADC pipeline, for stakeholders of the ADC industry, for state-of-the art and emerging ADC technologies, for the ADC manufacturing and service industry, and business activities. The report identifies trends for those ADC technologies (target, antibody, drug, linker and conjugation systems) which are of interest for the industry.



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The report includes in the Addendum a tabulated Competitor Analysis and lists all relevant business transactions of the last two to three years.



Spefically, the ADC pipeline analysis describes preclinical, non-clinical and clinical ADC projects and R&D programs. It evaluates the ADC targets in relation to drug and linker systems, and also investigates the clinical success and reasons for failures of antibody-drug conjugates.



The stakeholder analysis compares companies with their peers in the respective group of development, technology and manufacturing companies and further categorizes them within the respective group to find out their competitive situation.



The analysis pays special attention to the importance of target selection, to emerging trends of new targeting moieties beyond full-length, canonical antibodies, to the expansion of the use of ADCs in non-cancer indications, to the opportunities arising from new site-specific and from polymer/nanoparticel-based conjugation systems and the most promising new payloads for ADCs.



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Crticial issues of ADCs, such as therapeutic window, druggable targets, manufacturing and financing are addressed and opportunities outlined.



List of Tables



Table 1 Overall pipeline of Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Immunoconjugates

Table 2: Targeting moieties used in ADCs and Immunoconjugates

Table 3: Drugs used in ADCs

Table 4: Other and novel payloads used in ADCs and Immunoconjugates

Table 5: Stable and cleavable linkers for ADCs with auristatins or maytansinoids



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