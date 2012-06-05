Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Competitor Analysis - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The present Competitive Intelligence Report about Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) / Immunoconjugates provides a competitor evaluation in the field of tumor targeting antibodies conjugated with a drug payload for treatment of cancer as of December 2011. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.



The report includes a compilation of current active projects in research and development of antibody-drug conjugates and other immunoconjugates in oncology. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of antibody-drug conjugates. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,

Target / Mechanism of Action,

Class of Compound,

Company,

Product Category,

Indication,

R&D Stage and additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/79160/antibody-drug-conjugates-adc-competitor-analysis.html