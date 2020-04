Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : Industry Share, Size, Movements by Global Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2020-2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- This Antibody Drug Conjugates market report also puts emphasis on key market dynamics of the Healthcare industry and provides historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. Furthermore, this market research report presents thorough summary of the market where it finds out industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, gives industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. While forming this industry analysis report, systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations has been conducted through social and opinion research. With this Antibody Drug Conjugates report, a strong organization can be constructed and better decisions can be made that take business towards the great level of success.



Global antibody drug conjugates market is expected to grow at a growing CAGR of 23.46 %in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antibody drug conjugates market are Alteogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc, Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, LegoChem Biosciences, Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Sutro Biopharma, Inc, Sanofi, INNATE PHARMA S.A, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, Synthon International Holding B.V. , Novartis AG and others



Market Definition: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market:



Antibody-Drug Conjugates are the chemical linker which connects cytotoxic agents to the antibody. This enables the ADC to target and bind to cell-surface proteins called antigens that can be found on cancer cells and release its cell-killing drugs only after it has been internalized by the cancer cell.



Segmentation: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market:



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By Mechanism of Action



CD Antibodies

HER Antibodies

Others



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By Technology



Cleavable Linker

Non-cleavable Linker



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By Application



Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By Drugs



Adcetris

Kadcyla

Besponsa

Others



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By Route of Administration



Oral

Injectable



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By End Users



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market:



In March 2019, LegoChem Biosciences, Inc entered into research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop an antibody-drug conjugate for treatment of immune-oncology disorders. This collaboration can expand their market share and emphasizing their superiority in the oncology business.



In March 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited received SAKIGAKE Designation from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for DS-8201, HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of HER2-positive advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. With this designation, accelerates review timelines and enhances the interaction with the regulatory authority which can bring this potentially disease-modifying drug for patients as quickly as possible.



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Drivers:



Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

Major advancements in linker technology is likely to drive the market

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Restraints:



Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also hinders the market growth



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segments

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size & Forecast

Neuraminidase inhibitor Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Drivers and Restraints



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : Competitive Analysis:



Global antibody drug conjugates market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global antibody drug conjugates market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



