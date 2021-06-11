Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Latest added Global Antibody Drugs Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Biogen Inc. (United States), Amgen Inc. (United States), Johnson & Johnson Inc. (United States), Seattle Genetics Inc. (United States), AbbVie Inc. (United States), ImmunoGen, Inc. (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.



Antibody Drugs Overview

Antibody refers to a protein produced mainly by plasma cell in order to neutralize pathogens such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses. The Anti-drug conjugated are an important class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drugs designed as a targeted therapy for cancer-killing. These drugs are created by the use of modern scientific techniques. The rising incidence of Cancer and growing geriatric population is propelling the market for Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC).



Influencing Trend:

- The Pharmaceutical Industry Is Undergoing a Change from Chemical Drugs to Protein Drugs

- Increasing Sedentary Lifestyles

- Research and Development in Antibody Drug

Challenges:

- ADCs are Highly Complex and Structurally Heterogeneous

- Identification of Critical Quality Attributes To Determine Product Characteristics

- Cost and Time Intensive Antibody Development Process



Opportunities:

- High Specificity and Low Immunogenicity, Protein Therapeutics Is Widely Used To Treat Various Life-Threatening Diseases

- High Recent Improvements in Major Analytical Techniques for ADC

- Rising In Stem Cell and Neurobiology Research

Market Growth Drivers:

- Number of Products in the Late Pipeline Stage of Clinical Trials

- Emergence Of Targeted and Combination Therapies

- Rising Population of Baby-Boomers

The Global Antibody Drugs segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Polyclonal Antibodies), Application (Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, Cancers, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases)



Regulatory Factors

According to WHO, in 2015, around 570,000 women died owing to breast cancer globally, which are approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. Breast cancer is most frequent cancer among the women, and impacting around 1.5 million women every years.



Market Insights

In July 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and Glycotope GmbH have inked a pact regarding the combination of Glycotopeâ€™s investigational tumor-associated TA-MUC1 antibody gatipotuzumab and Daiichi Sankyoâ€™s proprietary ADC technology for developing gatipotuzumab antibody drug conjugate.



The regional analysis of Global Antibody Drugs Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2026.



