Antibody is a blood protein produced in response to a specific antigen. An antibody is also known as immunoglobulin and is generally Y-shaped in structure. Advances in genetic engineering make antibodies, especially monoclonal antibodies, more robust and efficacious as these increase the binding capacity to any type of specific antigen and hence these are very effective as a diagnostics tool to evaluate various infectious diseases.



Antibody isotyping kits are used to determine the class of monoclonal antibody and subclass identity. For determining the class of monoclonal antibody and subclass identity, it is important to choose the method by which it should be purified and used in immunoassays; antibody isotyping kit falls under the category of immunoassay kits. Antibody isotyping kits are available in two basic formats: ELISA kits or membrane (strip or cassette) kits. When determining which kit to use, it is important to select isotype-specific antibodies that are derived from a different host species than the test samples.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market



Increase in clinical research, evolution of infectious diseases, and unhealthy lifestyle of the population has led to innovation of new biological drugs as well as diagnostic kits. Several biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies offer different diagnostic assays to meet the unmet medical needs of the health care system.



In 2014, Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. launched a new set of monoclonal antibody MMAE-ADC and MMAF-ADC ELISA kits, which are specific to detecting monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) and monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF), the two anti-cancer compounds. Launch of such innovative antibody based diagnostic kits is likely to enable the measurement of the disease condition more accurately. This is expected to increase interest of diagnostic laboratories and hospitals to use these products.



Governments of several countries are investing in diagnostic health care. According to the World Bank, global healthcare expenditure was 6% of GDP. In 2016, world health care expenditure was US$ 6.5 Trn. In 2015, health care spending in the U.S. increased by 5.8% to reach US$ 3.2 Trn. The overall share of the U.S. economy devoted to health care spending was 17.8% in 2015, up from 17.4% in 2014. In 2015, total government health care expenditure in Europe was 7.2% of GDP.



With respect to government investment in developing antibody-based diagnostic kits, in February 2018, the Bio & Medical Technology Development Program of the National Research Foundation of Korea developed a rapid diagnostic test kit to detect IgG and IgM antibody against Zika virus using monoclonal antibodies and the whole research was funded by the Government of South Korea.



Asia Pacific to Lead Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market



In terms of geography, the global antibody isotyping kit market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to hold major share in the antibody isotyping kit market during the forecast period, owing to developed health care infrastructure in the region and large patient population along with increasing technological development.



Increase in government intervention in the emerging markets has led to rise in awareness about diseases and improvement in the health care infrastructure. Additionally, socioeconomic development has been observed in emerging economies such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America. These factors contribute to the overall increase in spending capacity of the population.



Moreover, prevalence of life threatening diseases and infectious diseases such as COVID-19 is high in these regions. According to the WHO estimates, 3 million cases were detected till April 2020, with nearly 2 lakh COVID-19 related deaths. The number of COVID cases is expected to increase across the globe, with 50% of cases in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Hence, increase in investment in these emerging markets is a major opportunity for key players, and these are anticipated to be major markets for antibody-based diagnostic assay.



Key Players Operating in Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market



Manufacturers in the global antibody isotyping kit market are increasingly investing in research & development of new and innovative techniques for screening and diagnosis. These players are also focused on offering highly efficient and reliable products.



Leading companies operating in the global antibody isotyping kit market include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Abbott laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

BioMérieux

Ortho Clinical

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Quidel Corporation

Creative diagnostics



