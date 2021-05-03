Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies.



Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.



Some Key Findings From the Report:



In February 2021, FairJourney Biologics and IONTAS introduced a protein sciences division, Flow Eighteen38. The new division will focus on the purification and characterization needs of a wide range of customers, starting from research institutions and start-ups, to biotechnology and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Antibody development segment is expected to register 11.5% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on drug discovery and biotechnological research activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, rising number of biotech companies, and increasing investment by private investors in antibody development.

Key players operating in the market are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, and FiberCell Systems Inc.



Antibody Services Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antibody services market based on service, type, end-use, and region:



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Antibody Development

Antigen Preparation

Immunization & Hybridoma Production

Antibody Characterization

Antibody Production & Purification

Antibody Fragmentation & Labeling



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Others



Regional Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Receive the full description of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antibody-services-market



