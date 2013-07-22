Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Antibody Target, Technology & Pipeline Database: 1-Year Subscription market report to its offering
Antibody Target, Technology & Pipeline Database: 1-Year Subscription
Product description
Subscription to La Merie Publishing’s proprietary Antibody Database provides online access to information about more than 2,400 project entries for therapeutic antibodies on the market and in research & development. Pre-established and free search functions allow to identify antibodies according to their
- Technology (e.g. antibody-drug conjugate, bispecific, isotype, phage display)
- Target (e.g. Her2, CD20, TNF, PD-1/PD-L1)
- Pipelines (selected by target, therapeutic area, company, technology)
- Sales (for marketed antibodies)
- R&D Phase (clinical phases, market, preclinical)
- Territory (countrywise)
- Therapeutic Area (e.g. infectious, oncology, gastrointestinal)
- Drug Code/Name (for individual molecules)
Each project is specified for its Target, Therapeutic Area and R&D Phase. Use of the R&D database of therapeutic antibodies is intuitive. Data sets of interest can be printed and exported as reports in Excel or Word format. Projects are being updated continuously. The R&D history of each project with online references of information sources can be viewed and printed. Sales figures of major therapeutic antidoies on the market are provided. An advanced search function allows to combine search parameters. A scroll down menu for predefined targets and technologies conveniently selects projects of interest. By clicking on column heads of the project list, projects can be arranged in ascending or descending alphabetical or numerical order, e.g. for phase or company name.
Special Focus of the Database:
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates
- Bispecific Antibodies
- Biosimilar and Biosuperior Antibodies
See our sample screenshots of the database: Download sample screenshots
Prerequisite: Internet access
Purchase of the subscription provides a 1-year online access to the data of the Antibody Target, Technology & Pipeline Database. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail within 24 hours after purchase.
Benefits from the Antibody Pipeline Database:
- Intuitive use
- Designed for structured searches
- Focused on targets, therapeutic areas and R&D phases
- Ideal for competitor analysis (companies, targets, technologies, R&D phase)
- Cost-effective and rapid solution for benchmarking
- Identification of licensing candidates
Project listing in a tabular format:
- Drug Codes
- Target
- Class of Compound
- Company
- Territory
- Therapeutic Area
- Indication
- R&D Phase
Therapeutic Areas:
- Cardiovascular & blood
- Dermatology
- Gastrointestinal
- Genitourinary, renal & gynecology
- Infectious & toxicology
- Metabolism & endocrine
- Neurology & psychiatry
- Oncology
- Ophthalmology & otorhinolaryngology
- Orthopedics, dental, anesthesia & surgery
- Pulmonary & respiratory
- Rheumatoid & autoimmune
Predefined Technologies of the Scroll-Down Menu - examples:
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates per Payload (e.g. Auristatin, PBD)
- Bispecific Antibodies
- Oligo- and Polyclonal Antibodies
- In vitro generated Antibodies (phage display)
- Fab Antibodies
- Fc-Fusion Proteins
- Agonist Antibodies
- Transgenic Mouse Antibodies (e.g. XenoMouse, VelocImmune Mouse, KM Mouse)
- Human Cell-Derived Antibodies
Predefined Targets of the Scroll Down Menu - examples:
- Alzheimer’s Disease Antibodies
- Anti-Infective Antibodies
- Anti-Inflammatory and Autoimmune Antibodies
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC)
- Antibody Sales in 2012
- Biosimilar & Biobetter/Biosuperior Antibodies
- c-MET/HGF Inhibitors
- CD19 Antagonists
- CD20 Antibodies
- EGF-R Agonists and Antagonists
- GM-CSF Antibodies
- Her2 Antibodies
- IGF-1R Antagonists
- Immunocytokines
- Immunotoxins
- Interleukin-1/R Antagonists
- Interleukin-6/R Antagonists
- Interleukin-12/23 Antagonists
- Interleukin-13 Antagonists
- Interleukin-17 Antagonists
- Integrin Antagonists
- NGF Antagonists
- PCSK9 Inhibitors
- PDGF-R Antagonists
- TGF-R Antagonists
- TNF Antagonists
- TRAIL-R1/R2 (Death Receptors)
- VEGF/R Antagonists
