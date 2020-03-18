The Anticoagulants Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, leading products, and major industry developments. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market and labels out leading players.
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The global "Anticoagulants Market Size" is projected to reach 45.50 billion by the end of 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Anticoagulants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 21.45 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period,2019-2026.
The report covers:
Global Anticoagulants Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/anticoagulants-market-101807
Leading Players operating in the Anticoagulants Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Pfizer Inc.
Bayer AG
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth
Several growth stimulating factors have been analyzed and discussed in detail. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers have had the highest impact on the market. In February 2019, Novartis AG and Blackstone's LifeSciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics. The company is aiming for the research and development of drugs that include anticoagulants as a prime pipeline candidate. Increasing number of drug approvals is another factor that has constituted an increase in the global anticoagulants market size in recent years. Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Rivaroxaban is an example of a recent drug approval that has had a direct impact on the market.
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/anticoagulants-market-101807
North America to Emerge Dominant; High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease to Create Several Growth Opportunities
The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, coupled with the increasing emphasis on the research and development of new drugs will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market in this market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 10.10 billion. Besides North America, Europe will witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the high incidence of deaths caused due to cardiovascular disease in several countries across this region. The high demand for anticoagulants in emerging countries such as Germany, France, and UK will have a positive influence on the growth of the market in this region.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Prevalence of Major Cardiovascular Diseases by Key Countries
Overview of Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)
Pipeline Analysis
Key Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions
New Product Launches
Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries
Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries
Global Anticoagulants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication
Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Attacks
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
Oral
Injectable
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
Hospitals Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
North America
Europe
Asia pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
TOC Continued….
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/anticoagulants-market-101807
Report Focus:
Extensive product offerings
Customer research services
Robust research methodology
Comprehensive reports
Latest technological developments
Value chain analysis
Potential Anticoagulants Market opportunities
Growth dynamics
Quality assurance
Post-sales support
Regular report updates
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the Anticoagulants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
Identifies market restraints and boosters.
Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:
Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Worldwide Growth, Share, Trends, industry Analysis, Insights Forecast to 2026
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Set to Reach USD 2.74 Billion by 2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs