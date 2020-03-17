Anticoagulants Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key players, areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions, and applications
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- The global "Anticoagulants Market Size" is projected to reach 45.50 billion by the end of 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Anticoagulants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 21.45 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period,2019-2026.
Key Players Operating in The Anticoagulants Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Pfizer Inc.
Bayer AG
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth
Several growth stimulating factors have been analyzed and discussed in detail. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers have had the highest impact on the market. In February 2019, Novartis AG and Blackstone's LifeSciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics. The company is aiming for the research and development of drugs that include anticoagulants as a prime pipeline candidate. Increasing number of drug approvals is another factor that has constituted an increase in the global anticoagulants market size in recent years. Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Rivaroxaban is an example of a recent drug approval that has had a direct impact on the market.
North America to Emerge Dominant; High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease to Create Several Growth Opportunities
The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, coupled with the increasing emphasis on the research and development of new drugs will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market in this market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 10.10 billion. Besides North America, Europe will witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the high incidence of deaths caused due to cardiovascular disease in several countries across this region. The high demand for anticoagulants in emerging countries such as Germany, France, and UK will have a positive influence on the growth of the market in this region.
