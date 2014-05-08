Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Antidepressants (Migraine) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023 market report to its offering

Antidepressants (Migraine) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023



Summary



The migraine market is saturated with generic drugs, and the remaining branded products already on the market are expected to lose exclusivity during the next few years, with the exception of Botox for chronic migraine, which is expected to maintain its leading position in terms of sales. However, reformulations of mature products as well as new classes of therapies are anticipated to launch during the forecast period and these will contribute to the market growth. By 2023, the migraine market will grow to $3.7 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%, with the US continuing to dominate the market as a result of higher drug prices and a large migraine population. Some of the new treatments are expected to target the key unmet needs but opportunities will remain for further treatment choices especially drugs that will offer an improved safety and side-effects profile.



Certain Antidepressants have been used for the treatment of migraine since the 1970s (Gomersall and Stuart, 1973). Several classes of antidepressants exist, each with a different mechanism of action. These include tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), MAO inhibitors, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), and serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs). Although the mechanism by which antidepressants prevent migraine headache is unknown, improvement is independent from treating masked depression; the response occurs sooner than the antidepressive effect.



Scope



- Overview of Migraine, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Antidepressants including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Antidepressants for the top five countries from 2012 to 2023.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Migraine

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Antidepressants performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Antidepressants from 2012-2023 in the top five countries (the US, France, Italy, Spain and Japan)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153806/antidepressants-migraine-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2023.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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