Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- In 2019, the market size of Antidiabetic Drug is 49600 million US$ and it will reach 96700 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antidiabetic Drug.



Diabetes mellitus is a kind of chronic comprehensive disease mainly caused by glucose metabolism disorder due to absolute or relative deficiency of insulin or decreased insulin sensitivity of target cells. The occurrence of type 2 diabetes mellitus is a combination of peripheral insulin resistance and ? cell dysfunction. the result of. When diabetes patients undergo diet and exercise therapy and diabetes care education, blood glucose control can still not reach the treatment goals, the need for drug treatment-Antidiabetic Drug



The global anti-diabetic drug market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising demand for oral anti-diabetic drugs. In addition, sedentary lifestyle, increasing the percentage of obesity, high-stress levels are considered as a major driving factor for the growth of oral anti-diabetic drugs market. Furthermore, technological advancement and medical reimbursements can also help in fuelling the growth of oral antidiabetic drug market. However, the high cost of drugs is considered as a major restraint for the market. Nonetheless ongoing research and huge market potential can bring growth opportunities for anti-diabetic market within the forecast period.



Based on the class of drug, the global anti-diabetic drug market is segmented into five types: sulfonylureas, meglitinides, biguanides, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors and others. Sulphonylureas segment of oral anti-diabetic drugs market accounted for the largest market share in 2018followed by biguanides derivatives. Sulfonylureas were the largest segment and acquired around 37% of world market share followed by biguanide derivatives in 2018 Sulfonylureas are a class of organic compounds used in medicine and agriculture. They are antidiabetic drugs widely used in the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus. They act by increasing insulin release from the beta cells in the pancreas.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The Players mentioned in our report

Sanofi-Aventis

Eli Lilly

Oramed

Takeda

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novo Nordisk

Halozyme Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Tonghua Dongbao

Biocon

Wockhardt

This report studies the global market size of Antidiabetic Drug, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Antidiabetic Drug sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



Global Antidiabetic Drug Market: Product Segment Analysis



Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors



Biguanides, Sulphonylureas



Glp-1 Agonist



Meglitinides



Dpp-4 Inhibitors



Sglt?2



Thiazolodinediones



Global Antidiabetic Drug Market: Application Segment Analysis



Type I Diabetes



Type II Diabetes

