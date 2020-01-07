London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- The extensive Research report on the Antidiabetics Market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.



Global Antidiabetics Market is valued at USD 67.28 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 132.79 Billion by 2025 with the CAGE of 10.2% over the forecast period. Rising incidences of diabetes, changing lifestyle and growing R&D activities are some of the factors driving the growth of the Global Antidiabetics Market.



Global antidiabetics market report is segmented on the basis of product, drug class, route of administration and regional & country level. Based on product global antidiabetics market is classified as rapid acting insulin, long acting insulin, premixed insulin, short acting insulin, and intermediate acting insulin. Based upon drug class, global antidiabetics market is classified into alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, biguanides, sulphonylureas, GLP-1 agonist, meglitinides, DPP-4 inhibitors, sglt-2, and thiazolidinedione. Based upon route of administration, global antidiabetics market is classified as insulin syringe/insulin pen, insulin pump, intravenous infusion, and oral.



Key Players for Global Antidiabetics Market Report-

Global antidiabetics market report covers prominent players like Eli Lilly, Novartis, Bayer Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, and others.



Global Antidiabetics Market Segmentation:–



By Product:



- Rapid Acting Insulin

- Long Acting Insulin

- Premixed Insulin

- Short Acting Insulin

- Intermediate Acting Insulin



By Drug Class:



- Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

- Biguanides, Sulphonylureas

- GLP-1 Agonist

- Meglitinides

- DPP-4 Inhibitors

- SGLT-2

- Thiazolidinedione



By Route of Administration:



- Insulin Syringe/Insulin Pen

- Insulin Pump

- Intravenous Infusion

- Oral



