Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Antidiabetics Market is valued at USD 67.28 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 132.79 Billion by 2025 with the CAGE of 10.2% over the forecast period. Rising incidences of diabetes, changing lifestyle and growing R&D activities are some of the factors driving the growth of the Global Antidiabetics Market.



Antidiabetics is commonly used to manage diabetes with the help of antidiabetic agent. It helps a person with diabetes, to control their level of glucose (sugar) in the blood. It mainly includes insulin and the oral hypoglycemic agents. There are different classes of anti-diabetic drugs and their selection depends on the nature of the diabetes, age and situation of the person, as well as on some other factors. Antidiabetic agents denote to all the different types of medicine involved in the treatment of diabetes. All these agents aim to reduce blood sugar levels to an acceptable range (called achieving normoglycemia) and relieve symptoms of diabetes such as thirst, excessive urination, and ketoacidosis (a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when the body cannot use glucose as a fuel source).



The regions covered in this Global Antidiabetics Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of antidiabetics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.



Key Players-

Global antidiabetics market report covers prominent players like Eli Lilly, Novartis, Bayer Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, and others.



Regional Analysis–

North America is expecetd to dominate the global antidiabetics market due to high market penetration of modern insulin products such as long-acting, rapid acting insulin analogs and DPP-4 drugs such as Januvia, Onglyza and Nesina in this region. In addition, presence of highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, patient awareness levels and reimbursement framework are the others major factors contributing to its large share.



Asia Pacific is expeceted to witness a lucrative growth in this market. This growth is attributed to the rapidly improving healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of type I and type II diabetes and increasing patient disposable incomes in this region. According to American Diabetes Association, in Asia-Pacific, the incidence of type 1 diabetes for young aged 0-9 years was 6.4 per 100,000 person-years and 7.4 per 100,000 person-years for youth aged 10-19 years. The incidence of type 2 diabetes was 12.1 per 100,000 person-years for youth aged 10–19 years.



Global Antidiabetics Market Segmentation

By Product (Rapid Acting Insulin, Long Acting Insulin, Premixed Insulin, Short Acting Insulin, Intermediate Acting Insulin)



By Drug Class (Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, Biguanides, Sulphonylureas, GLP-1 Agonist, Meglitinides, DPP-4 Inhibitors, SGLT-2, Thiazolidinedione)



By Route of Administration (Insulin Syringe/Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Intravenous Infusion, Oral)



