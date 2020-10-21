Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2020



The antiemetics and antinauseants market consists of sale of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs and related services. Antiemetic and antinauseant drugs prevent, control or treat, nausea and vomiting caused in general or by other medications, frequent motion sickness, infections, stomach flu or chemotherapy. These drugs block signal messages to the part of the brain that controls nausea and vomiting thus reducing the symptoms of nausea or vomiting.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer. Chemotherapy is one of the most recommended treatment to cure cancer, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) are some of the side effects of the treatment. Antiemetics can help prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients. According to the WHO reports in 2018, the incidence of cancer globally has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. According to another report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 cancer patients in the USA receive chemotherapy in an outpatient oncology clinic each year. The CINV caused by chemotherapy treatments is cured by using antiemetic and antinauseant drugs like Dolasetron (Anzemet), Ranitidine (Zantac) and other serotonin 5-HT3 receptor types of antagonists. Increase in the incidence of cancer will increase demand for antiemetics and antinauseants, thereby driving revenue for market.



The global antiemetics and antinauseants market was valued at about $3.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.57 billion at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2022.



Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott Laboratories.



Lack of awareness about the variety of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs that are available in the market among the practitioners restrains the market. Despite the presence of a range of drugs, the practitioners prescribe the similar drugs to treat patients with different conditions of nausea. Popularity of only a few drugs leads to lower the demand of other drugs and thus restricts the overall growth of this market. For example, the American Society of Clinical Oncology released its first guideline in the Choosing Wisely (CW) 2013 campaign to prevent and discourage the overuse of expensive and similar kind of antiemetic drugs for all ailments.



In 2018, LGM Pharma, a API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and procurement specialist acquired Zeta for an amount undisclosed. This acquisition will help LGM Pharma to broaden its portfolio of products offering to better serve the pharmaceutical industry with a broad range of drugs and complementary services. ZETA PHARMA is an Egypt based company was established in 2010 and Zetadidox is one of the antiemetic drugs offered under Zeta's portfolio.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Antiemetics And Antinauseants market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Antiemetics And Antinauseants in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Antiemetics And Antinauseants market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Antiemetics And Antinauseants market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Antiemetics And Antinauseants on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market and assist manufacturers and Antiemetics And Antinauseants organization to better grasp the development course of Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



