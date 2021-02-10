New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The Global Antifouling Coatings market is anticipated to reach USD 3.07 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Antifouling Coatings Market is used to enhance the stability and resilience of marine vessel underwater surfaces such as cargoes, passenger ships, drilling rigs, and yachts. Given the growing demand for merchant fleets and navies, the global Antifouling Coatings industry is expected to witness growth. New innovations in ship-based logistics services for these coatings are expected in emerging economies to fuel demand growth for these. Rising need for embedded compact systems as a requirement for offshore Deepwater reserves coupled with growing value for Floating Output Storage Offloading in the upstream oil & gas sector is expected to result in increased antifouling paints demand.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Antifouling Coatings Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



High demand for antifouling paints & coatings from the shipping industry is expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.



Segment shipping vessels contribute the largest share to the demand for antifouling paints & coatings and is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment.



The largest segment of the market for antifouling paints & coatings was copper-based antifouling paints & coatings. Antifouling paints & coatings based on copper are environmentally friendly because they ensure foul-free surfaces of shipping vessels. These also help to conserve coal, and thereby reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Asia-Pacific is the largest global market for antifouling paints & coatings due to this region's growing demand for antifouling paints & coatings. This increased demand may be attributed to the region's increasing number of shipbuilding activities.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Antifouling Coatings market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Antifouling Coatings market are listed below:



AkzoNobel N.V, PPG Industries, Jotun, Kansai Paint Group, Sherwin Williams, Nippon Paint Marine Coatings, Hempel, BASF, Chugoku Marine Paints, and Boero Yacht Coatings, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Copper-based



Self-Polishing Copolymer



Hybrid



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Shipping Vessels



Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms



Fishing Boats



Yachts & Other Boats



Inland Waterways Transport



Mooring Lines



Others



Radical Features of the Antifouling Coatings Market Report:



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Antifouling Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Antifouling Coatings Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Antifouling Coatings Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Antifouling Coatings Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Antifouling Coatings Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



