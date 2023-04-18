Antifreeze Proteins Market Analysis by Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021- 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- The antifreeze proteins market was valued at USD 4 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.3% to reach USD 27 million by 2026. The increase in demand for frozen food products worldwide is driving the growth of the antifreeze proteins market. These proteins aid in maintaining the quality of fresh food during transportation and storage in cold conditions, which is why their use is increasing.



Download PDF Brochure



One driver for the antifreeze proteins market is the rising awareness of the benefits associated with them. Antifreeze proteins control the growth of ice crystals, which can impact the texture quality of food. These proteins can be introduced into various organisms, such as fish, yeast, vegetables, and fruits, through trans-genesis techniques to give them new beneficial properties. The advantages of using antifreeze proteins in food production are certified, leading to increased demand for these proteins.



However, a significant restraint for the market is the high cost of production and Research and Development (R&D) expenditure. The process of extracting antifreeze proteins from fish is complex and requires substantial R&D investment. Additionally, the machines and technology used in the extraction process are expensive. As a result, most key players in the market carry out operations in collaboration with universities and research organizations that have access to these tools. The cost of bulk extraction increases significantly during industrial bulk production.



Emerging markets in developing regions, such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China, offer significant opportunities for the growth of the antifreeze proteins market. The rise in living standards and changes in lifestyle in these countries lead to an increase in demand for convenience foods, cosmetics, and vaccinations, indirectly impacting the market.



Make an Inquiry



One challenge for the antifreeze proteins market is the limited number of commercial applications in the food industry. While these proteins are used in the cosmetics, healthcare, and frozen food industry, companies are still in the R&D phase for exploring new applications for antifreeze proteins in the food sector.



The global antifreeze proteins market is dominated by a few established players, such as Nichirei Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, A/F Protein Inc., Sirona Biochem, Unilever, and ProtoKinetix, Inc. These companies have adopted growth strategies such as expansions and acquisitions to increase their market presence.



Related Reports:



Gelatin Market by Source (Plants, Animals), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Health & Nutrition, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028



Essential Oils Market By Product Type, Application (Food & beverages, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Aromatherapy, Home Care, and Health Care), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Spices, Flowers), Method of Extraction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441