Reports and Data's latest report, titled 'Global Antifreeze Proteins Market,' presents an all-encompassing study of the Antifreeze Proteins market. The study assesses the estimated market size, value, and share over the projected years (2020-2027). The report includes expert opinions on the current state of the market, alongside analyzing the latest market trends and developments. A broad segmentation of the Antifreeze Proteins market comprises the diverse product types and their application areas. Through the latest study, the authors have determined the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and the forecast market share of each market segment. The vital market statistics have been presented in a tabular format to help readers comprehend the key market dynamics. Additionally, the authors have delivered a detailed study of this wide-ranging industry, highlighting the key industrial aspects, such as import-export dynamics, production & consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading geographies.



Having unique effects on ice in several frozen solutions, antifreeze proteins have been crucial to different industrial applications. Their most striking property is the ability to prevent ice crystal's growth upon cooling, producing a thermal hysteresis—separation of a solution's equilibrium freezing point and the temperature suitable for growing ice crystal. Antifreeze proteins are widely used in distinct fields such as the agriculture sector, wherein these proteins extend the harvest season, especially in cooler climates, through increasing the crops' freeze tolerance. The global market for antifreeze proteins is expected to be valued at USD 11.1 Million by the year 2027.



The Key Manufacturers of the Antifreeze Proteins Market are:



Unilever (Netherlands), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), Sirona Biochem (Canada), Aqua Bounty Technologies (US), and ProtoKinetix (US)



Market Dynamics



The broad array of antifreeze protein's commercial applications is accelerating the market's growth. These proteins find their extensive use in the healthcare industry, especially in cryosurgery applications and organ transplantation, involving freezing body tissues for later use or preservation. In the past years, the healthcare industry focused more on investing in the latest technologies and novel processes for ensuring a better patient's lifestyle. Several advantages associated with antifreeze proteins, rising investments in research and development, emerging markets, rapid innovations to strengthen market demand, and growing antifreeze protein's usage in cryosurgery as effective chemical adjuvants are some of the crucial factors encouraging the industry's growth.



On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Type I

Type II

Antifreeze Glycoprotein

Others (Type III and Type IV AFPs)



On the basis of formulation, the antifreeze proteins market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Solid

Liquid



On the basis of mode of end-use, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Medical

Cosmetics

Food

Others (Agriculture, material science, petroleum, climate control, and artificial snow production)



On the basis of source, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Fish

Plant

Insects

Others (Diatoms, fungi, and bacteria)



Regional Analysis



North America has numerous national research institutes, supporting life sciences and biotechnology research, impacting the growth of the regional market. The North American region is also presumed to grow faster than other regions in the market, owing to rising awareness coupled with government funding for life science and proteomics research and growing investments in R&D in the region. Market segment based on Region:



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America



