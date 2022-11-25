Antifreeze Proteins Market: Medical Segment Is Estimated to Account for the Largest Market Share by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- The Antifreeze Proteins Market is estimated at USD 4 million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% to reach USD 27 million by 2026. Antifreeze proteins have key applications in the frozen foods, and thus, their demands are estimated to rise in the near future.



The proteins are also developed for potential uses in cosmetic products, especially for skincare products that include high fats contents, from degrading. Cosmetics is another potential application sector, especially in the European and Asian markets. Thus, the market for the use of quality antifreeze proteins is expected to rise.



The antifreeze proteins market is driven by factors such as increasing freeze tolerance of crop plants and extending the harvest season in cooler climates, improving fish farming production in cooler climates, the importance of extending the shelf life of frozen foods and improving cryosurgery procedures. The introduction of antifreeze proteins in ice creams and yogurts also drives its application in the food industry.



The antifreeze proteins are highly effective against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa in the body and on the skin, and they also reduce the extent to which infection occurs or treating an existing infection. Cryopreservation is a necessary stage in different biomedicine sectors such as gene therapy, tissue engineering, and tissue preservation screening of drugs. To achieve these aspects, new platforms and reagents with antifreeze as well as compatible osmoprotective properties have been expanded recently for cryopreservation.



The medical application segment is projected to dominate this market. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to increasing R&D investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and ongoing research for COVID-19 vaccinations globally. Antifreeze protein studies have emerged as a valuable tool in food science, medical, and biotechnology.



How many types of antifreeze proteins are there? Which type of segment is growing fastest?



Five types of AFPs are there. They differ in their primary structure of amino acids. Type I AFP is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the by type segment for antifreeze protein market.



Key players in this market include Nichirei Corporation. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), A/F Protein Inc. (US), Sirona Biochem (Canada), Unilever (Netherlands), ProtoKinetix, Inc. (US), Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd (Japan). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & acquisitions. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



