Antifungals Market to 2017 - Generic Erosion of Major Polyenes, Azoles, Allylamines and Echinocandins to Slow Value Growth
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider has released its latest research "Antifungals Market to 2017 - Generic Erosion of Major Polyenes, Azoles, Allylamines and Echinocandins to Slow Value Growth", which provides an insight into antifungals sales and price forecasts until 2017. The report examines the global antifungal therapies, treatment usage patterns and treatment flow algorithm. In addition, the geographical distribution of antifungal therapies across the US, the top five countries in the European region and Japan are also provided in the report. The report also includes insights into the Research and Development (R&D) pipeline and the potential future blockbusters until 2017 with in-depth analysis of the top three antifungal therapeutic indications, namely aspergillosis, dermatophytosis and candidiasis. Furthermore, it also includes the market forecasts and treatment usage patterns of these three therapeutic indications. The report also explores the competitive landscape including top companies benchmarking. Finally, the key trend analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and licensing agreements involving antifungals therapies is also presented.
In-depth analysis of the report is based on propriety databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by the GBI Research team of experts.
GBI Research analysis shows that the global antifungals market was estimated at $9.4 billion in 2010, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2002 and 2010. The antifungals market is dominated by generics. GBI Research forecasts that the market will grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2010-2017 to $10.8 billion. The patent expiry of a number of major drugs has paved way for the entry of generics.
GBI Research analysis shows that the R&D pipeline for the antifungals market is not strong as it has become a generic market. Currently, only 38 molecules are in R&D, which indicates that antifungals R&D activity will not be very active for at least the next seven to eight years.
Scope
- Data and analysis on the antifungals market in the leading geographies of the world - the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.
- Annualized market data for the antifungals market from 2002-2010 with forecasts to 2017.
- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, market share, annual cost of therapy, sales volume and treatment usage patterns such as disease population, treatment seeking population, diagnosis population and prescription population.
- The competitive landscape of the global antifungals market including top companies' benchmarking.
- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that took place in 2009, 2010 and 2011 in the antifungals market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ferrer Internacional S.A., BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc
