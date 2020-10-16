Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The antiglaucoma drug market consists of sales of antiglaucoma drugs which are used in the treatment of glaucoma. Glaucoma is a disease in which the optic nerve is damaged resulting into irreversible loss of vision and it is often associated with increased pressure of the fluid in eye. The market comprises of segments such as alpha agonists, beta blockers, prostaglandins, combined medication and other. The market does not include the sale of biologics used for the treatment of glaucoma.



The global antiglaucoma drugs market was valued at about $15.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $20.57 billion at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2022.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://bit.ly/37iskIp



The prominent players in the global Antiglaucoma Drugs market are:



ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Abbott Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson



Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Overview



The antiglaucoma drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for antiglaucoma drugs and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.



Incidence of glaucoma increases with age and due to increase in the geriatric population worldwide, governments are launching initiatives to promote awareness on glaucoma and other eye disorders. For instance, the Vision Health initiative by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA aimed to prevent eye disorders including glaucoma and improve the overall eye health. In Australia, the government funded an eye screening program as part of its Vision 2020 initiative to promote awareness and prevent vision loss among the population suffering from glaucoma and other eye disorders. These government initiatives will stimulate the awareness among the people on glaucoma driving the market for anti-glaucoma drugs.



Anti-glaucoma drugs are facing the risk of patent expiration in the USA and Europe. For instance, travaprost and bimatoprost, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma, will lose its patent in 2021. This will result in the launch of generic form of the drugs that are priced lower than branded drugs thereby reducing the overall market growth.



Purchase this Report Now!!



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013618?mode=su?Mode=21



Companies in the antiglaucoma drugs market are developing combination therapies in the treatment of glaucoma disease due to their ability to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. Most of the combinations therapies are fixed dose drugs as it offers patient the ease of consumption when compared to non-fixed combinations. In 2017, Alcon launched a combination drug, Simbrinza which is fixed combination of Brinzolamide and Brimonidine, to help patients in reducing the intake of multiple drugs for glaucoma.



To get an antiglaucoma drug approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), drug should have comparable intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering efficacy and benefit-to-hazard ration with respect to the benchmark drug. In 2018, Rhopressa (netarsudil) Ophthalmic Solution by Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., was approved by the US FDA considering its ability to lower IOP when compared to benchmarked drugs for glaucoma in the market.



Browse the Full report description and TOC at:



https://bit.ly/341XgdB



In 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. acquired Quethera Ltd., a gene therapy company based in the UK. With this acquisition, Astellas has gained authority over Quethera's ophthalmic gene therapy program which focuses on developing novel treatment for ocular diseases such as glaucoma.



Furthermore, Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2025)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2025)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2025)



– Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Forecast (2020-2025)



– Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Research Findings and Conclusion



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234



Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com



irfan@marketinsightsreports.com