Antihypertensive Drugs Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored, Forecast to 2026 : Bayer AG, Pfizer, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- The global antihypertensive market accounted for $22,557 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $28,797 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Antihypertensive drugs are employed for the treatment of patients suffering from hypertension. Hypertension is a medical condition, which involves rise in blood pressure in the arteries. Furthermore, the patient suffering from hypertension is highly susceptible to other complications, which include heart failure and aneurysm. Therefore, the treatment of this medical condition requires early diagnosis and management by the use of antihypertensive drugs. Some of the antihypertensive drugs available in the market include beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, and vasodilators. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores and hospital pharmacies.



The growth of the global antihypertensive market is driven by surge in incidence of hypertension across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to complications associated with hypertension is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle act as key drivers of the global market. However, recent patent expirations hinder the growth of the antihypertensive market. Conversely, surge in research related to antihypertensive drugs in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The anti-hypertensive drugs market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Astrazeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd, Lupin Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, and Sanofi SA, among others, hold the substantial market share in the anti-hypertensive drugs market.



Hypertension is a medical condition in which the blood pressure of an individual is elevated to a level beyond what is the desired level. As a result of this, a number of other conditions such as blood pressure and mental distress can take place. The number of cases of hypertension has grown exponentially in the last decade. Key reason for this has been the drastic change in lifestyle and diet intake. Within individuals working around the clock around different time zones, the required time for an individual to take rest is no longer sufficient. Individuals need plenty of sleep to recover and to be reenergized, however, exactly the opposite takes place with people not getting enough sleep, no exercise, no proper intake of healthy food all of which adds to hypertension in the long run.



Once the condition of hypertension has set in, the drugs which are required to keep this under control may be required for the rest of the individual?s life depending on the severity of the condition. In a way, this in itself is a case for the drug developers that there will always be a sustainable demand for the product. Hypertension is a condition which was recognized in the United States much ahead of many of the other regions with the antihypertensive drugs being sold right from day one in this country. There are also cases of a number of individuals taking these drugs as a preventive measure, as many doctors believe that the age group that this affects is slowly increasing in terms of range. Unless there are drastic lifestyle changes and changes in the diets of individuals, hypertension is expected to affect a vast volume of the working population over the next few years, especially in the APAC region with a number of companies and individuals working across different time zones.



Key Market Segments :

By Therapeutic Class

o Diuretics

o ACE Inhibitors

o Calcium Channel Blockers

o Beta-adrenergic Blockers

o Vasodilators

o Others



- By Distribution Channel

o Retail Pharmacy

o Hospital Pharmacy

o E-commerce



Adoption of Combination Therapies to Gain Significant Momentum :

Research and development have taken the center stage in the current antihypertensive drugs market. Established and upcoming players in the current market landscape are increasingly focusing on the formulation of effective combination therapies. Uptake of combination therapies is a trend that is projected to gain significant momentum during the forecast period (2019-2027).



Focus on combination therapies in the antihypertensive drugs market is likely to increase to achieve therapeutic goals. Furthermore, recent guidelines related to hypertension management suggest that combination therapy, in which two or more drugs are combined, is ideal for patients that have systolic blood pressure and patients at a higher cardiovascular risk. In addition, several research activities have revealed that ~25% of patients may require a combination therapy of three antihypertensive drugs to attain the desirable outcome. Combination therapy is expected to be the most prominent medication type.



Scope of the Report :

Antihypertensive drugs are referred to as a class of drugs that are used in treating hypertension (high blood pressure). There are many classes of antihypertensive drugs, which have the ability to lower blood pressure by different means, and thus, prevent the complications associated with high blood pressure, including stroke and myocardial infarction.



The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2019- 2026. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Antihypertensive Drugs Market .



Few TOC Points :



Chapter 4: Antihypertensive Drugs Market, By Drug Class

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2. Diuretics



4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis By Country



4.3. Ace Inhibitors

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis By Country



4.4. Calcium Channel Blockers

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis By Country



4.5. Beta-Adrenergic Blockers

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis By Country



4.6. Vasodilators

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis By Country



4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis By Country

Continue…



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected growth rate of the Antihypertensive Drugs Market for the forecast period 2019 - 2026? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

- What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

- Who are the prominent market players dominating the Antihypertensive Drugs Market ? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

- What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Antihypertensive Drugs Market during the estimated period?

- What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?



