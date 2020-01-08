Antimicrobial Coatings 2020 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2020



Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion in 2026. Antimicrobial coatings (AMC) are the paint formulations with biocides to improve resistance towards bacteria, fungi, and other pathogens. These coatings are used on numerous substrates in different end-use applications such as textiles, medical, food processing & packaging, HVAC, automotive and other consumer durables. Several biocides used in the formulation include copper, organo-silane, nano-silver, and few other quaternary products.



AMC have shown great potential in the reduction of nosocomial infections and progress towards broader utilization in clinical settings. Thus, the growth of medical industry in tandem with the increase in number of hospitals is a key driver for the global antimicrobial coating industry. Therapeutic advances, changing pattern of care in clinics, and high-quality services have prompted more interventions for communicable diseases, which in turn has risen the healthcare expenditures.



Major Key Players



The global industry constitutes of good number of multinationals and regional players. Some of the key market players include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, AK Coatings, Inc., Biointeractions Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., and Covalon Technologies Ltd.



The research conducted by expert analysts has been combined here under one banner to provide an accurate report on the recent trends prevailing in the Antimicrobial Coatings market. There is a brief analysis offers the reader with genuine insight into the workings of the market as a whole. There is discussion regarding the numerous processes that make amalgamate to create the product/service. The study provides a look into how the competition prevailing in the market has impacted the growth of the product/service in the Antimicrobial Coatings market. The forecast period for this report is 2020 to 2026 with 2019 as the base year. Market dynamics have a visible effect on the performance of the product/service. The risks inherent also play a role in how the pricing for a product/service can be decided in the volatile market situation.



Drivers and Risks



The impact of the drivers and risks of the market on the pricing of the product/service in the Antimicrobial Coatings industry can be seen by analysing the historical data available. The data is studied to map the progress of the industry in the forecast period. Of all the historical information available, sales volume and pricing have been considered with great focus to understand the influence of existing risks and opportunities on the market performance.



Regional Description



The regional study of the Antimicrobial Coatings market focuses on the global arena of the industry. The production for the product/service by various manufacturers is spread over the entire globe. The main areas included in the report consist of manufacturers established in North America, Europe, Latin America, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa. The demographic split of each region shows how the market performs, and its impact on market trends.



Method of Research



The model used in this report is Porter's Five Force Model. The model provides a considerably accurate analysis of the numerous aspects of the Antimicrobial Coatings industry. Assessment includes both qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the performance of the product/service. SWOT analysis the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats of the Antimicrobial Coatings industry to provide accurate information in the report. Market drivers, challenges, restraints give additional information to the readers.



