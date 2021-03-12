New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in incidence for infection and a rise in demand for treatment for microbes to reduce the spread will propel the demand of the market. This type of coating limits the growth of microns and can be used in several sectors, such as food, construction, and healthcare industries. The coat can be used on glass panels, doors, walls, counters, and HVAC tents. Furthermore, the antimicrobial coatings are sprayed on textiles, masks, carpeting, and gloves. An increase in the demand for high-quality coatings against pathogens is also expected to drive the market.



The rapid increase in construction activities due to an increase in the standard of living and ease in the availability of the loans will augment market demand. They are widely used in public construction to coat handles, walls, and counters. Moreover, an increase in the outbreak of fatal diseases such as SARS, and COVID-19, will propel the growth of the share, as it reduces the risk of touch contamination.



The antimicrobial powder coatings are expected to grow with a high CAGR due to the stringent regulations in the foodservice industry. A rise in the prevalence of bacterial infection coupled with cross-contamination of ingredients, will drive the demand. The antimicrobial coating is useful against spores, viruses, and bacteria. Moreover, their compatibility with surfaces such as containers, plastics, metals, and walls will boost the market share.



Antimicrobial coatings are used in several end-use industries, and air conditioning and ventilation systems are among them. The antimicrobial is used in vents, mechanicals, and related surfaces. With an increase in public attention for odor-causing mold and mildew, bacteria, users are finding unique ways to address the concern.



North America is forecasted to hold a large market share in the year 2027. The region is the fastest-growing sector due to technological advancements, continuous research, and development. Similarly, Europe, due to the increased awareness about hygiene, has been growing at a CAGR of 10.9%. Large investments for research and development have been put to use in the above-mentioned regions



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Terrain:



The global Antimicrobial Coatings market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Antimicrobial Coatings market are listed below:



AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, RPM International Inc., DuPont, and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Antimicrobial powder coatings



Surface modifications and coatings



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen



Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems



Food Processing and Packaging



Antimicrobial Textile market



Mold Remediation



Construction



Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online



Offline



Radical Features of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Antimicrobial Coatings market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Antimicrobial Coatings industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Antimicrobial Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Antimicrobial Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Medical & healthcare sector will lead the market growth during and post-COVID-19 pandemic



4.2.2.2. Growing demand in HVAC systems



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of products



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



