The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Antimicrobial Coatings Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Antimicrobial Coatings investments from 2020 to 2026.



The global Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2020 and 2026.



Top Key Players in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG Industries, RPM International, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Valspar, Sika and Other.



Antimicrobial coatings describe the collective knowledge, expertise and methods of using additives to create products that are permanently protected against microbes. Antimicrobial is used to describe substances which demonstrate the ability to reduce the presence of microbes, such as bacteria and mold.



Company Development:



In May 2020, Amid of COVID-19 pandemic situation, AkzoNobel, re-launched the Interpon D1000 and 2000 architectural powder coatings, with additional microbial properties.



In May 2020, PPG Industries launched a quick-ship program for PPG SILVERSAN antibacterial powder coating, which is formulated specially with silver ionic technology.



In June 2019, Nippon Paint Holdings started the manufacturing of antivirus coating through the use of Corning's (US) Guardiant Antimicrobial Particles.



This report segments the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market on the basis of Types are:



Silver

Copper

Others



On the basis of Application, the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is segmented into:



Indoor Air / HVAC

Medical

Mold Remediation

Building & Construction

Foods & Beverages

Textiles

Others



Regional and Country-level Analysis:



The key regions covered in the Antimicrobial Coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



Finally, the Antimicrobial Coatings market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Antimicrobial Coatings market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities.



