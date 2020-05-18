Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Profit from Healthcare Applications : AkzoNobel, BASF, DuPont, Dow, DSM, Sherwin-Williams, Lonza

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Estimates suggests that global antimicrobial coatings market will exceed USD 6.3 billion by 2026. Growing demand for high quality solutions to reduce surface transmissions of bacteria and pathogens will drive the demand for antimicrobial coatings. A rapid shift towards high performance solutions in the healthcare sector to reduce infectious diseases has been observed. The key factor fueling the demand for antimicrobial coatings is the COVID-19 outbreak.



The pandemic has resulted in death a large number of people, which has prompted major concerns for reducing infections. Growing consumer awareness pertaining to overall wellbeing and precautionary measures for keeping infections at bay will bolster the demand for antimicrobial coatings market. The substances is experiencing Increasing utilization in healthcare sector. Huge investments are also made to reduce further propagation of COVID 19. Manufacturers are also sourcing local raw materials and experimenting with ferrous metals in an attempt to develop high-performance coating offerings.



Silver antimicrobial coatings are experiencing high demand due to high performance features and ability to counter wide variety of pathogens. The spread of the deadly coronavirus has prompted consumers to opt for high performance pathogen control solutions. Moreover, hospitals are also utilizing these coatings on large-scale. to reduce the risk of contamination from wide variety of pathogens. Prevalence of contagious infections and bacteria is poised to fuel product adoption in the coming years. Silver antimicrobial coatings market share is estimated to grow at 10% over 2020-2026, owing to major adoption in healthcare settings.



Antimicrobial coatings are utilized in the food service sector to reduce the risk of contamination between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items. Increasing focus on maintaining high quality standards in food service industry along with availability of high performance coatings to reduce the spread of diseases may bolster antimicrobial coatings market proliferation.



Lockdown derived restraints:



The attempt by governments across the globe to contain COVID 19 community spread by lockdowns and imposition of social distancing measures may affect product demand. Industries are shut down across most parts of the world owing to these efforts. As the manufacturing sector is hit by the anti-coronavirus impositions, the utilization of antimicrobial coatings is cut down. The antimicrobial coatings market will however witness significant jump after the crisis subsides and production activities resume to make for lost revenues.



