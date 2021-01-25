New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in incidence for infection and a rise in demand for treatment for microbes to reduce the spread will propel the demand of the market. This type of coating limits the growth of microns and can be used in several sectors, such as food, construction, and healthcare industries. The coat can be used on glass panels, doors, walls, counters, and HVAC tents. Furthermore, the antimicrobial coatings are sprayed on textiles, masks, carpeting, and gloves. An increase in the demand for high-quality coatings against pathogens is also expected to drive the market. The rapid increase in construction activities due to an increase in the standard of living and ease in the availability of the loans will augment market demand.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Antimicrobial Coatings Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



The antimicrobial powder coatings are expected to grow with a high CAGR due to the stringent regulations in the foodservice industry. A rise in the prevalence of bacterial infection coupled with cross-contamination of ingredients, will drive the demand. The antimicrobial coating is useful against spores, viruses, and bacteria. Moreover, their compatibility with surfaces such as containers, plastics, metals, and walls will boost the market share.



Antimicrobial coatings are used in several end-use industries, and air conditioning and ventilation systems are among them. The antimicrobial is used in vents, mechanicals, and related surfaces. With an increase in public attention for odor-causing mold and mildew, bacteria, users are finding unique ways to address the concern.



North America is forecasted to hold a large market share in the year 2027. The region is the fastest-growing sector due to technological advancements, continuous research, and development. Similarly, Europe, due to the increased awareness about hygiene, has been growing at a CAGR of 10.9%. Large investments for research and development have been put to use in the above-mentioned regions.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Antimicrobial Coatings market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Antimicrobial Coatings market are listed below:



AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, RPM International Inc., DuPont, and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Antimicrobial powder coatings



Silver



Copper



Others



Surface modifications and coatings



Coli



Listeria



Pseudomonas



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen



Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems



Food Processing and Packaging



Antimicrobial Textile market



Mold Remediation



Construction



Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online



Offline



Radical Features of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Antimicrobial Coatings market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Antimicrobial Coatings industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Antimicrobial Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Antimicrobial Coatings Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. AkzoNobel N.V.



10.2. BASF SE



10.3. Diamond Vogel



10.4. Axalta Coating Systems



10.5. Nippon Paint Company Ltd



10.6. PPG Industries Inc.



