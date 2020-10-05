New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in incidence for infection and a rise in demand for treatment for microbes to reduce the spread will propel the demand of the market. This type of coating limits the growth of microns and can be used in several sectors, such as food, construction, and healthcare industries. The coat can be used on glass panels, doors, walls, counters, and HVAC tents. Furthermore, the antimicrobial coatings are sprayed on textiles, masks, carpeting, and gloves. An increase in the demand for high-quality coatings against pathogens is also expected to drive the market.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Antimicrobial Coatings market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Antimicrobial Coatings industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The key companies operating in the Antimicrobial Coatings market are as follows:



AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, RPM International Inc., DuPont, and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Antimicrobial Coatings Market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Antimicrobial powder coatings

Silver

Copper

Others

Surface modifications and coatings

Coli

Listeria

Pseudomonas

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen

Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems

Food Processing and Packaging

Antimicrobial Textile market

Mold Remediation

Construction

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Key Aspects of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report:



Extensive Analysis of the Regional Landscape:



The report extensively studies the major geographical regions for the analysis of market size, share, growth, and trends. The regions included are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The Antimicrobial Coatings market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment and region will dominate the market in the forecast years.



Competitive Landscape of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market:



The investigative report of the global Antimicrobial Coatings market provides an in-depth assessment of the leading companies and top manufacturers operating in the global Antimicrobial Coatings sector. It also brings to light the companies largely contributing to the economic scenario of the global Antimicrobial Coatings market as well as scrutinizes the companies holding the largest share of the market.



Furthermore, the report discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain market share and a larger consumer base. It further provides details on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to expand their business, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, partnerships & agreements, recent deals, government deals, and advancements in technologies and products.



The report provides a comprehensive summary of the leading companies along with their extensive profiling to provide assistance to the readers to maximize the current and emerging growth prospects to make beneficial decisions.



Antimicrobial Coatings Market Segmentation:



The research report on the Antimicrobial Coatings market provides a comprehensive analysis of the major product types and applications in the Antimicrobial Coatings market. The report also offers details about market share and market value held by each application and product type.



Objectives of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report:



Thorough research on growth patterns, sizes, leading players, and key segments of the global Antimicrobial Coatings market

Key business priorities to provide insights to companies to formulate new business strategies

The key highlights and recommendations provide comprehensive information about progressive industry trends to help companies plan their long term goals

Detailed information on market trends, driving factors, restraining factors, product segmentation, and industry chain analysis, aiding the decision-making process

