Antimicrobial Coatings Market Worth $7.0 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 10.8%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- The report "Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Sliver, Copper, Titanium Dioxide), End-user Industry (Medical & Healthcare, Building & Construction, Protective Clothing, HVAC System, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated to be USD 4.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8%. Growing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, increase in government initiative to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and increasing demand for medical devices, surgical instruments, and other healthcare equipment across the globe are fueling the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Coatings Market"

194 market data Tables

38 Figures

215 Pages



Silver to hold the largest market share in type segment during market forecast period.

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings are widely used in various applications because of there have high efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic microorganisms. Silver-based antimicrobial coatings have proven strong inhibitory properties against bacteria and viruses, such as E.coli, H1N1 influenza, and Listeria. Once silver-based antimicrobial coatings are applied to the substrate, silver coatings release silver ions in a controlled manner continuously, which inhibits microbes or pathogens growth on the surface. These all factors drove the the demand for silver type of antimicrobial coatings.



Medical & Healthcare accounted for the largest share in 2021 in application segment

In the medical & healthcare sector, the growing concern about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and their related impact on human health is driving the adoption of antimicrobial coatings. Similarly to avoid the spread and growth of the COVID-19 virus and other bacteria on the surfaces, several temporary built and existing healthcare facilities are using antimicrobial coatings as a protective layer on various human contact surfaces such as door handles, trails, beds and healthcare instruments. Antimicrobial coatings have thus emerged as an effective solution in the medical & healthcare sector to fight COVID-19.



North America accounted for the largest share of Antimicrobial coatings Market in 2021

North America is also estimated to be the largest market for Antimicrobial coatings Market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American antimicrobial coatings market is driven by the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings from the medical & healthcare sector to inhibit the growth of bacteria and microbes causing HAIs and COVID19. Also, due to stringent rules and regulations regarding indoor air quality, HVAC system producers are using antimicrobial coatings on surfaces to maintain the required air quality by inhibiting the growth of mold and bacteria.



Antimicrobial Coatings Market comprises major players such as AkzoNobel N.V.(Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), BASF (Germany), PPG Industries Inc. (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V.(Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market.



