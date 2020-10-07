Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market research report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types, and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the global market and divides the Market into several parameters.



The Antimicrobial Packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 10.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The prominent players in the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market:



Takex Labo Co. Ltd., Biocote Limited (U.K.), Dunmore Corporation (U.S.), Mondi Plc (South Africa), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel), Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.), Microban International (U.S.), and Others.



Industry News:-



Jan 2020 - BASF Focuses on Antimicrobial Performance Polymers : The focal point of BASF's stall at the Compamed tradeshow in Düsseldorf, Germany, is on the most recent antimicrobial thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) items in the HyGentic (reserved) item portfolio and a scope of superior plastics for clinical innovation. BASF will display its answers from November 20 through 22, 2103 in stall G21, lobby 8b.



HyGentic TPU is an antimicrobial thermoplastic polyurethane devoted to the creation of clinical gadgets, highlighting coordinated silver particles that shields the item surface from pollution by organisms. This TPU is especially appropriate for cylinders and catheters in cleanliness touchy employments.



The 'Antimicrobial Packaging' market can be divided based on product types and It's sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.



This report segments the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market based on Types are:



Plastics

Biopolymer

Paperboard

Capsules

Other Products



Based on Application, the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market is segmented into:



Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Antimicrobial Packaging Market these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Finally, the Antimicrobial Packaging market report offers a complete and detailed study of the global Antimicrobial Packaging market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



