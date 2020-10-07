Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The report titled "Antimicrobial Plastics Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



Key Market Players:



BASF, Ticona Engineering Polymers, Bayer Material Science, Teknor Apex Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Doeflex Vitapol, Parx Plastic, King Plastic Corporation, Biocote, Milliken Chemical and Other



Industry News



January 17: BASF will showcase its antimicrobial technology and high performance thermoplastics at the Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West Show and MedTech Conference, Feb. 11-14, 2013, at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California.BASF Principal Scientist Matthew Gande will present "Advances in Antimicrobial Plastics Technology" on Monday, Feb. 11, at MedTech Polymers, a full-day session covering timely topics on polymeric innovations and medical applications sponsored by the Society of Plastics Engineers' (SPE) Medical Division.



Market Segmentation by Types:



Commodity Plastic

Engineering Plastic

High Performance Plastic



Market Segmentation by Applications:



Building and construction

Personal care

Healthcare

Sportswear

Automotive

Waste bins

Consumer and electronic appliances

Packaging



Regional Analysis For Antimicrobial Plastics Market:



The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)



The market factors explained in the report:



Market Overview: It includes Antimicrobial Plastics Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.



Executive Summary: The Antimicrobial Plastics Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the Antimicrobial Plastics Market report is studied on the basis of market size by application, the market size by product, key players, and market forecast.



Key Players: This part of the Antimicrobial Plastics Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.



Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Antimicrobial Plastics Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



